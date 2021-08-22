Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report sales of $287.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $293.40 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

