Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $19.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $34.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.