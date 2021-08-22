Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

