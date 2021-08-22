Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

