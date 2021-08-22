Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. The firm has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

