JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €21.80 ($25.65). JCDecaux shares last traded at €21.70 ($25.53), with a volume of 52,285 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.64).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.70.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

