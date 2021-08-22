JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

