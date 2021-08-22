Jefferies Financial Group Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on M. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

