JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $34.90 on Friday. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

