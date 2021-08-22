John J. Mulligan Sells 80,782 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

