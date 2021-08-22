Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.44. 5,428,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

