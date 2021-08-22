Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Plans $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

JNJ stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

