Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

