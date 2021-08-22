Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded up 7% against the dollar. Kambria has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $118,324.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.19 or 1.00051903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00957267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.26 or 0.00480808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00365029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00071381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

