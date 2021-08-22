Kamran Alam Sells 11,840 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kamran Alam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

