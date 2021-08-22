Kamran Alam Sells 11,840 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kamran Alam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55.
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.