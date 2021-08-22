Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSU traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.26. 484,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,796. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 219.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

