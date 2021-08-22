Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Purchases $85,000.00 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orlando Zayas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 8.62. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

