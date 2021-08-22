Kava.io Price Tops $8.54 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.54 or 0.00017620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $695.42 million and $667.15 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava.io has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00085922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00305039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.76 or 0.02411839 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,283,318 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.