Keep3rV1 Price Tops $189.84 on Major Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $189.84 or 0.00389504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $37.97 million and $89.47 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00821801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104191 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

