Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€96.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of VAR1 opened at €132.70 ($156.12) on Thursday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a fifty-two week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 53.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.