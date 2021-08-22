Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

