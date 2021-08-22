Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 13,425 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 173.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

