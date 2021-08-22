Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $483,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 120.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 29.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 26.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

