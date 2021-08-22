Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

