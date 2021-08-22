Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

