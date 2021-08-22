Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

