Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $117,740.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.56 or 1.00278317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00932453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.79 or 0.06587099 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,603,475 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

