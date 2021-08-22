Kleros (PNK) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Kleros has a market capitalization of $97.44 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00194822 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 613,169,757 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.