Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of increase in the low-twenties percentage range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.28 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

