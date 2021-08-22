Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Danske cut Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

