Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Head to Head Analysis

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Konica Minolta pays out -67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Konica Minolta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Konica Minolta has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -1.73% -2.89% -1.16% Unicharm 7.35% 9.59% 6.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konica Minolta and Unicharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.30 -$142.97 million ($0.58) -16.83 Unicharm $6.82 billion 4.04 $492.02 million $0.16 55.44

Unicharm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Konica Minolta and Unicharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Unicharm 1 0 1 0 2.00

Summary

Unicharm beats Konica Minolta on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others. The Office Business segment manufactures and sells multi-functional peripherals. The Professional Print Business deals with the manufacture and sale of digital printing systems and related consumables. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells consumables and equipment for healthcare systems. The Industrial Business segment manufactures and sells electronic materials (TAC films), optical products (pick-up lenses etc.), and measuring instruments for industrial and healthcare applications. The Others segment includes operations covered by its subsidiaries. The company was founded in December 22, 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; wet tissues and cosmetic puffs under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands; and masks; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; and nursing care products that include tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.