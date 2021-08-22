Konomi Network (KONO) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $17.01 million and $2.80 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.11 or 0.00827942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00047973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,072,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

