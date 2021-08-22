KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.04

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.70. KT shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 11,477 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.