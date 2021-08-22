KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.04

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.70. KT shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 11,477 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get KT alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.