KuCoin Shares One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00824733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00104070 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

