Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $336.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $306.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $307.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.96.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

