Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

