Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 973 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

NYSE:DG opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

