Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

NYSE DG opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.