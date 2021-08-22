Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

