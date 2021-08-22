Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

