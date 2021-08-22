Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,601,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,416,000 after purchasing an additional 983,993 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.