Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.