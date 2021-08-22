Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

