Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

