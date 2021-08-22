Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the lowest is $1.25. Lear posted earnings per share of $3.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $14.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.20 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

