Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF remained flat at $$106.19 during midday trading on Friday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legrand will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.