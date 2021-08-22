Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $192.58 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $132.46 million and approximately $192.58 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00011160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00129761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00155680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.02 or 1.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.00911034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.20 or 0.06665943 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

