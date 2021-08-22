Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Shares Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) shares shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

