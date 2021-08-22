Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 393,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of LMNL opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 636.15% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

