Liquity (LQTY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $51.74 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00011887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00156967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.61 or 0.99657992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00917177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.84 or 0.06646470 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,981,378 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

